How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

will be showing the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which features Hugo Gaston squaring off against Manuel Guinard on May 17.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Gaston vs. Guinard Matchup Info

Hugo GastonManuel Guinard

68

World Rank

158

5-11

Match Record

3-3

13-22

Set Record

6-7

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Hugo Gaston vs. Manuel Guinard Recent Performance

  • Gaston is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Mutua Madrid Open, to No. 81-ranked Hugo Dellien, 1-6, 2-6.
  • Guinard is coming off a 6-7, 6-0, 6-4 win over No. 474-ranked Ugo Blanchet in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • Through 16 matches so far this year (across all court types), Gaston has played 22.7 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) and won 44.9% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Gaston has won 16.2% of his return games and 73.3% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gaston has won 87.5% of his games on serve, and -43.8% on return.
  • In his six matches so far this year, Guinard has played an average of 19.7 games across all court types (19.7 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Guinard has won 63.6% of his games on serve, and 18.2% on return.
  • On clay, Guinard has won 63.6% of his service games and 18.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Hugo Gaston vs Manuel Guinard

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
