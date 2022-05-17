How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
will be showing the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which features Hugo Gaston squaring off against Manuel Guinard on May 17.
How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Gaston vs. Guinard Matchup Info
|Hugo Gaston
|Manuel Guinard
68
World Rank
158
5-11
Match Record
3-3
13-22
Set Record
6-7
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Hugo Gaston vs. Manuel Guinard Recent Performance
- Gaston is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Mutua Madrid Open, to No. 81-ranked Hugo Dellien, 1-6, 2-6.
- Guinard is coming off a 6-7, 6-0, 6-4 win over No. 474-ranked Ugo Blanchet in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Through 16 matches so far this year (across all court types), Gaston has played 22.7 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) and won 44.9% of them.
- Thus far this year, Gaston has won 16.2% of his return games and 73.3% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gaston has won 87.5% of his games on serve, and -43.8% on return.
- In his six matches so far this year, Guinard has played an average of 19.7 games across all court types (19.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Guinard has won 63.6% of his games on serve, and 18.2% on return.
- On clay, Guinard has won 63.6% of his service games and 18.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Hugo Gaston vs Manuel Guinard
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)