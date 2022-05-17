How to watch Hugo Grenier vs. Pavel Kotov at the Roland Garros
Watch Hugo Grenier and Pavel Kotov face off in Tuesday's qualifying round at the Roland Garros.
How to watch Hugo Grenier vs. Pavel Kotov at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Grenier vs. Kotov Matchup Info
|Hugo Grenier
|Pavel Kotov
151
World Rank
156
2-6
Match Record
5-3
7-12
Set Record
12-7
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Last Tournament
Grand Prix Hassan II
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Hugo Grenier vs. Pavel Kotov Recent Performance
- Grenier last played on April 18, 2022, a 7-6, 1-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 53-ranked Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 64 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.
- In his most recent tournament, the Grand Prix Hassan II, Kotov was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 77-ranked Richard Gasquet, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- In his eight matches this year across all court types, Grenier has played an average of 22.6 games (22.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Grenier has won 30.0% of his return games and 59.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Grenier has won 47.1% of his games on serve, and 37.5% on return.
- Kotov has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) in his eight matches this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Kotov has won 33.3% of his return games and 67.9% of his service games.
- Kotov has won 66.7% of his service games on clay, and 32.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Hugo Grenier vs Pavel Kotov
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)