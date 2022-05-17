Skip to main content

How to watch Hugo Grenier vs. Pavel Kotov at the Roland Garros

Watch Hugo Grenier and Pavel Kotov face off in Tuesday's qualifying round at the Roland Garros.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Grenier vs. Kotov Matchup Info

Hugo GrenierPavel Kotov

151

World Rank

156

2-6

Match Record

5-3

7-12

Set Record

12-7

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Last Tournament

Grand Prix Hassan II

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Hugo Grenier vs. Pavel Kotov Recent Performance

  • Grenier last played on April 18, 2022, a 7-6, 1-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 53-ranked Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 64 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.
  • In his most recent tournament, the Grand Prix Hassan II, Kotov was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 77-ranked Richard Gasquet, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.
  • In his eight matches this year across all court types, Grenier has played an average of 22.6 games (22.6 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Grenier has won 30.0% of his return games and 59.4% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Grenier has won 47.1% of his games on serve, and 37.5% on return.
  • Kotov has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) in his eight matches this year across all court types.
  • So far this year, Kotov has won 33.3% of his return games and 67.9% of his service games.
  • Kotov has won 66.7% of his service games on clay, and 32.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Hugo Grenier vs Pavel Kotov

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
