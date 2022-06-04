How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff at the French Open
The finals of the French Open features Cori Gauff and Iga Swiatek going head to head on June 4 at Stade Roland Garros. Tune in on NBC Sports Networks.
How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Final
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Clay
Swiatek vs. Gauff Matchup Info
|Iga Swiatek
|Cori Gauff
1
World Rank
23
41-3
2022 Match Record
20-10
83-15
2022 Set Record
42-22
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Runner-Up
Last Result
Round of 16
Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance
- Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday in the semifinals.
- In the semifinals, Gauff won 6-3, 6-1 versus Martina Trevisan on Thursday.
- Swiatek has played 44 matches this year (across all court types), and 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches).
- Swiatek has won 56.5% of her return games so far this year, and 76.6% of her service games.
- Swiatek has won 81.2% of her service games on clay, and 60.6% of her return games.
- Gauff has played 19.8 games per match (19.8 in three-set matches) in her 30 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Gauff has won 71.2% of her service games and 41.2% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gauff has won 67.5% of her games on serve, and 54.2% on return.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Women's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)