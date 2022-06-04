Skip to main content

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff at the French Open

The finals of the French Open features Cori Gauff and Iga Swiatek going head to head on June 4 at Stade Roland Garros. Tune in on NBC Sports Networks.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Final
  • Date: Saturday, June 4
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Swiatek vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Iga SwiatekCori Gauff

1

World Rank

23

41-3

2022 Match Record

20-10

83-15

2022 Set Record

42-22

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Runner-Up

Last Result

Round of 16

Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance

  • Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday in the semifinals.
  • In the semifinals, Gauff won 6-3, 6-1 versus Martina Trevisan on Thursday.
  • Swiatek has played 44 matches this year (across all court types), and 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches).
  • Swiatek has won 56.5% of her return games so far this year, and 76.6% of her service games.
  • Swiatek has won 81.2% of her service games on clay, and 60.6% of her return games.
  • Gauff has played 19.8 games per match (19.8 in three-set matches) in her 30 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Thus far this year, Gauff has won 71.2% of her service games and 41.2% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gauff has won 67.5% of her games on serve, and 54.2% on return.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Women's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
