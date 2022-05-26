How to watch Ilya Ivashka vs. Cristian Garin at the French Open
Check out MSG on May 26 to witness No. 50 Ilya Ivashka challenge No. 37 Cristian Garin in the Round of 64 of the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Ivashka vs. Garin Matchup Info
|Ilya Ivashka
|Cristian Garin
50
World Rank
37
7-10
2022 Match Record
9-10
18-23
2022 Set Record
22-29
Gonet Geneva Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Ilya Ivashka vs. Cristian Garin Recent Performance
- Ivashka is coming off a 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 win over No. 78-ranked Benoit Paire in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Garin beat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 128.
- Ivashka has played 23.0 games per match in his 17 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ivashka has won 73.6% of his games on serve, and 23.2% on return.
- Ivashka has won 73.1% of his service games on clay, and 22.9% of his return games.
- Through 19 matches so far this year, Garin has played 25.2 games per match (44.0 in five-set matches) and won 47.3% of them (across all court types).
- Garin has won 28.0% of his return games this year, and 66.5% of his service games.
- Garin has won 64.4% of his service games on clay, and 29.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
