How to watch Ilya Ivashka vs. Cristian Garin at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Check out MSG on May 26 to witness No. 50 Ilya Ivashka challenge No. 37 Cristian Garin in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Ivashka vs. Garin Matchup Info

Ilya IvashkaCristian Garin

50

World Rank

37

7-10

2022 Match Record

9-10

18-23

2022 Set Record

22-29

Gonet Geneva Open

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Ilya Ivashka vs. Cristian Garin Recent Performance

  • Ivashka is coming off a 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 win over No. 78-ranked Benoit Paire in the Round of 128 on Monday.
  • Garin beat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 128.
  • Ivashka has played 23.0 games per match in his 17 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ivashka has won 73.6% of his games on serve, and 23.2% on return.
  • Ivashka has won 73.1% of his service games on clay, and 22.9% of his return games.
  • Through 19 matches so far this year, Garin has played 25.2 games per match (44.0 in five-set matches) and won 47.3% of them (across all court types).
  • Garin has won 28.0% of his return games this year, and 66.5% of his service games.
  • Garin has won 64.4% of his service games on clay, and 29.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
