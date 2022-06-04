Skip to main content

How to watch Indy de Vroome vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou at the Libema Open

Check out NBC Sports Networks to see Saturday's bout between No. 262 Indy de Vroome and No. 187 Valentini Grammatikopoulou in the qualifying round at the Libema Open.

  • Tournament: Libema Open
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, June 4
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

de Vroome vs. Grammatikopoulou Matchup Info

Indy de VroomeValentini Grammatikopoulou

262

World Rank

187

2-2

2022 Match Record

4-4

5-6

2022 Set Record

8-9

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Last Tournament

French Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 128

Indy de Vroome vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou Recent Performance

  • de Vroome was defeated in her last match, 2-6, 4-6 versus Yana Morderger in the qualifying round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 14, 2022.
  • In her most recent match, Grammatikopoulou came up short 1-6, 2-6 versus Daria Saville in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
  • de Vroome has played four matches so far this year across all court types, and 29 games per match (29 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, de Vroome has won 53.3% of her games on serve, and 43.8% on return.
  • Grammatikopoulou has played 18.4 games per match (18.4 in three-set matches) in her eight matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • Grammatikopoulou has won 44.4% of her return games this year, and 67.6% of her service games.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Women's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
