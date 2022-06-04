How to watch Indy de Vroome vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou at the Libema Open
Check out NBC Sports Networks to see Saturday's bout between No. 262 Indy de Vroome and No. 187 Valentini Grammatikopoulou in the qualifying round at the Libema Open.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Court Surface: Grass
de Vroome vs. Grammatikopoulou Matchup Info
|Indy de Vroome
|Valentini Grammatikopoulou
262
World Rank
187
2-2
2022 Match Record
4-4
5-6
2022 Set Record
8-9
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 128
Indy de Vroome vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou Recent Performance
- de Vroome was defeated in her last match, 2-6, 4-6 versus Yana Morderger in the qualifying round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 14, 2022.
- In her most recent match, Grammatikopoulou came up short 1-6, 2-6 versus Daria Saville in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- de Vroome has played four matches so far this year across all court types, and 29 games per match (29 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, de Vroome has won 53.3% of her games on serve, and 43.8% on return.
- Grammatikopoulou has played 18.4 games per match (18.4 in three-set matches) in her eight matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Grammatikopoulou has won 44.4% of her return games this year, and 67.6% of her service games.
