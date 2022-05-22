How to watch Irina Bara vs. Yulia Putintseva at the French Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on May 22 to witness No. 114 Irina Bara match up against No. 37 Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Bara vs. Putintseva Matchup Info
|Irina Bara
|Yulia Putintseva
114
World Rank
37
9-8
2022 Match Record
14-9
21-21
2022 Set Record
33-24
Copa Colsanitas
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Irina Bara vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance
- Bara defeated Nao Hibino 7-6, 6-4 on Thursday in the qualifying round.
- Putintseva is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur, 3-6, 2-6.
- Bara has played 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in her 17 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Bara has won 52.0% of her service games and 48.5% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Bara has won 52.0% of her games on serve, and 55.8% on return.
- In her 23 matches so far this year, Putintseva has played an average of 22.7 games across all court types (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Putintseva has won 63.2% of her service games this year, and 38.6% of her return games.
- Putintseva has won 66.4% of her service games on clay, and 37.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV