How to watch Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Jasmine Paolini at the French Open
Irina-Camelia Begu and Jasmine Paolini are on track to match up in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Begu vs. Paolini Matchup Info
|Irina-Camelia Begu
|Jasmine Paolini
62
World Rank
57
12-9
2022 Match Record
8-11
29-21
2022 Set Record
20-25
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Jasmine Paolini Recent Performance
- Begu most recently played on April 28, 2022, a 4-6, 1-6 loss to No. 14-ranked Belinda Bencic in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open.
- In her last match, Paolini came up short 3-6, 2-6 versus Jil Teichmann in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In her 21 matches so far this year across all court types, Begu has played an average of 21.9 games (21.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Begu has won 67.3% of her service games and 33.7% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Begu has won 70.3% of her games on serve, and 24.3% on return.
- Paolini has played 19 matches so far this year, and 21.7 games per match across all court types (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Paolini has won 59.8% of her service games so far this year, and 35.9% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Paolini has won 48.6% of her games on serve, and 29.4% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
