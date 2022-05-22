How to watch Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Jasmine Paolini at the French Open

Irina-Camelia Begu and Jasmine Paolini are on track to match up in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Begu vs. Paolini Matchup Info

Irina-Camelia Begu Jasmine Paolini 62 World Rank 57 12-9 2022 Match Record 8-11 29-21 2022 Set Record 20-25 Mutua Madrid Open Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64 Last Result Round of 64

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Jasmine Paolini Recent Performance