Skip to main content

How to watch Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Leolia Jeanjean at the French Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Irina-Camelia Begu and Leolia Jeanjean are scheduled to meet on Friday, May 27 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch it on MSG.

How to watch Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Leolia Jeanjean at the French Open

Begu vs. Jeanjean Matchup Info

Irina-Camelia BeguLeolia Jeanjean

63

World Rank

227

14-9

2022 Match Record

2-0

33-23

2022 Set Record

4-0

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

N/A

Round of 64

Last Result

N/A

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Leolia Jeanjean Recent Performance

  • Begu is coming off a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 31-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
  • In the Round of 64, Jeanjean was victorious 6-2, 6-2 against Karolina Pliskova on Thursday.
  • In her 23 matches this year across all court surfaces, Begu has played an average of 22.7 games (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • Begu has won 68.2% of her service games so far this year, and 34.3% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Begu has won 72.1% of her games on serve, and 30.9% on return.
  • Through two matches so far this year, Jeanjean has played 17.5 games per match (17.5 in three-set matches) and won 68.6% of them (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Jeanjean has won 88.2% of her games on serve, and 50.0% on return.
  • Jeanjean has won 88.2% of her service games on clay, and 50.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
SI Guide

Celtics Go for NBA Finals Berth vs. Heat

By Kevin Sweeney11 minutes ago
TRUCK SERIES 1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NC Education Lottery 200, Qualifying

By Brandon Rush14 minutes ago
Steven Alker
2022 Senior PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship, Second Round

By Brandon Rush44 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch ACC Baseball Tournament: Virginia vs Notre Dame in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
IOWA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Purdue vs Iowa in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
imago1012273382h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 2

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap Marathon

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas in College Baseball

By Alex Barth3 hours ago
imago1012273419h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Phil Watson5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy