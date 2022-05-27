How to watch Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Leolia Jeanjean at the French Open
Irina-Camelia Begu and Leolia Jeanjean are scheduled to meet on Friday, May 27 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch it on MSG.
How to watch Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Leolia Jeanjean at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Begu vs. Jeanjean Matchup Info
|Irina-Camelia Begu
|Leolia Jeanjean
63
World Rank
227
14-9
2022 Match Record
2-0
33-23
2022 Set Record
4-0
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
N/A
Round of 64
Last Result
N/A
Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Leolia Jeanjean Recent Performance
- Begu is coming off a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 31-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In the Round of 64, Jeanjean was victorious 6-2, 6-2 against Karolina Pliskova on Thursday.
- In her 23 matches this year across all court surfaces, Begu has played an average of 22.7 games (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Begu has won 68.2% of her service games so far this year, and 34.3% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Begu has won 72.1% of her games on serve, and 30.9% on return.
- Through two matches so far this year, Jeanjean has played 17.5 games per match (17.5 in three-set matches) and won 68.6% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Jeanjean has won 88.2% of her games on serve, and 50.0% on return.
- Jeanjean has won 88.2% of her service games on clay, and 50.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
27
2022
Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)