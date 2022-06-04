How to watch Isabella Shinikova vs. Jamie Loeb at the Libema Open
Fire up NBC Sports Networks on Saturday to watch the qualifying round of the Libema Open, which features Isabella Shinikova going head to head against Jamie Loeb.
How to watch Isabella Shinikova vs. Jamie Loeb at the Libema Open
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Shinikova vs. Loeb Matchup Info
|Isabella Shinikova
|Jamie Loeb
231
World Rank
200
1-1
2022 Match Record
1-3
3-2
2022 Set Record
3-6
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 2
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Isabella Shinikova vs. Jamie Loeb Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Shinikova came up short 6-2, 0-6, 3-6 versus Valentini Grammatikopoulou in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Loeb came up short in her last match, 6-7, 4-6 versus Viktoria Kuzmova in the qualifying round of the French Open on May 16, 2022.
- In her two matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Shinikova has played an average of 22 games (22 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Shinikova has won 47.6% of her games on serve, and 52.2% on return.
- Through four matches so far this year, Loeb has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) and won 45.8% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Loeb has won 66.7% of her service games so far this year, and 18.2% of her return games.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Women's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:35
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)