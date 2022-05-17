How to watch Jack Sock vs. Daniel Masur at the Roland Garros
The qualifying round of the Roland Garros includes Daniel Masur and Jack Sock going head to head on May 17 at Stade Roland Garros. Tune in.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Sock vs. Masur Matchup Info
|Jack Sock
|Daniel Masur
119
World Rank
229
5-5
Match Record
1-4
13-12
Set Record
4-8
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Last Tournament
BMW Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Jack Sock vs. Daniel Masur Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, Sock was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 45-ranked Cristian Garin, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7.
- Masur is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the BMW Open, to No. 115-ranked Norbert Gombos, 7-6, 5-7, 4-6.
- Sock has played 24.4 games per match (24.4 in three-set matches) in his 10 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Sock has won 81.2% of his service games this year, and 17.2% of his return games.
- On clay, Sock has won 68.8% of his service games and 20.0% of his return games.
- In his five matches so far this year, Masur has played an average of 25.4 games across all court types (25.4 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Masur has won 0.0% of his return games and 80.0% of his service games.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
