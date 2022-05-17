Skip to main content

How to watch Jack Sock vs. Daniel Masur at the Roland Garros

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The qualifying round of the Roland Garros includes Daniel Masur and Jack Sock going head to head on May 17 at Stade Roland Garros. Tune in.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Sock vs. Masur Matchup Info

Jack SockDaniel Masur

119

World Rank

229

5-5

Match Record

1-4

13-12

Set Record

4-8

Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship

Last Tournament

BMW Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Jack Sock vs. Daniel Masur Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, Sock was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 45-ranked Cristian Garin, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7.
  • Masur is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the BMW Open, to No. 115-ranked Norbert Gombos, 7-6, 5-7, 4-6.
  • Sock has played 24.4 games per match (24.4 in three-set matches) in his 10 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Sock has won 81.2% of his service games this year, and 17.2% of his return games.
  • On clay, Sock has won 68.8% of his service games and 20.0% of his return games.
  • In his five matches so far this year, Masur has played an average of 25.4 games across all court types (25.4 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Masur has won 0.0% of his return games and 80.0% of his service games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Jack Sock vs Daniel Masur

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
