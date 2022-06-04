How to watch Jana Fett vs. Caroline Dolehide at the Viking Open Nottingham
On Saturday, June 4 at Nottingham Tennis Centre, Caroline Dolehide and Jana Fett meet for a match in the qualifying round at the Viking Open Nottingham. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Fett vs. Dolehide Matchup Info
|Jana Fett
|Caroline Dolehide
258
World Rank
171
1-2
2022 Match Record
8-5
2-5
2022 Set Record
15-12
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 2
Jana Fett vs. Caroline Dolehide Recent Performance
- In her previous tournament, the French Open, Fett was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 231-ranked Louisa Chirico, 5-7, 3-6.
- Dolehide is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the French Open, to No. 223-ranked Seone Mendez, 6-7, 5-7.
- In her three matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Fett has played an average of 23.3 games (23.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Fett has won 30.0% of her return games and 45.5% of her service games.
- Dolehide has played 13 matches so far this year, and 21.3 games per match across all court surfaces (21.3 in three-set matches).
- Dolehide has won 59.0% of her service games this year, and 28.3% of her return games.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)