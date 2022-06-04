How to watch Jasmijn Gimbrere vs. Linda Fruhvirtova at the Libema Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The qualifying round of the Libema Open in is the location where Linda Fruhvirtova and Jasmijn Gimbrere will come together for their June 4 match, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Jasmijn Gimbrere vs. Linda Fruhvirtova at the Libema Open

Tournament: Libema Open

Libema Open Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1

Qualifying Qualification Round 1 Date: Saturday, June 4

Saturday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

Get Access Now! Court Surface: Grass

Gimbrere vs. Fruhvirtova Matchup Info

Jasmijn Gimbrere vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Recent Performance