How to watch Jasmijn Gimbrere vs. Linda Fruhvirtova at the Libema Open
The qualifying round of the Libema Open in is the location where Linda Fruhvirtova and Jasmijn Gimbrere will come together for their June 4 match, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Gimbrere vs. Fruhvirtova Matchup Info
Jasmijn Gimbrere vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Recent Performance
- Fruhvirtova lost her most recent match, 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 against Viktoria Kuzmova in the qualifying round of the French Open on May 18, 2022.
- In her 10 matches so far this year, Fruhvirtova has played an average of 20.3 games across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Fruhvirtova has won 37.8% of her return games and 68.4% of her service games.
