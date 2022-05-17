How to watch Jason Jung vs. Zizou Bergs at the Roland Garros
Check out to see Tuesday's match between No. 222 Jason Jung and No. 199 Zizou Bergs in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros.
How to watch Jason Jung vs. Zizou Bergs at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Jung vs. Bergs Matchup Info
|Jason Jung
|Zizou Bergs
222
World Rank
199
2-3
Match Record
1-4
6-7
Set Record
3-6
Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com
Last Tournament
Open 13 Provence
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 32
Jason Jung vs. Zizou Bergs Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com, Jung was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 142-ranked Liam Broady, 4-6, 4-6.
- Bergs most recently played on February 15, 2022, a 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 42-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 32 of the Open 13 Provence.
- Through five matches so far this year (across all court types), Jung has played 24.8 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches) and won 47.6% of them.
- So far this year, Jung has won 21.3% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.
- Bergs has played five matches so far this year (winning 48.1% of games across all court types), and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bergs has won 71.9% of his games on serve, and 28.1% on return.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Jason Jung vs Zizou Bergs
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)