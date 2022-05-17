Skip to main content

How to watch Jason Jung vs. Zizou Bergs at the Roland Garros

Check out to see Tuesday's match between No. 222 Jason Jung and No. 199 Zizou Bergs in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Jung vs. Bergs Matchup Info

Jason JungZizou Bergs

222

World Rank

199

2-3

Match Record

1-4

6-7

Set Record

3-6

Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com

Last Tournament

Open 13 Provence

Qualification

Last Result

Round of 32

Jason Jung vs. Zizou Bergs Recent Performance

  • In his previous tournament, the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com, Jung was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 142-ranked Liam Broady, 4-6, 4-6.
  • Bergs most recently played on February 15, 2022, a 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 42-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 32 of the Open 13 Provence.
  • Through five matches so far this year (across all court types), Jung has played 24.8 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches) and won 47.6% of them.
  • So far this year, Jung has won 21.3% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.
  • Bergs has played five matches so far this year (winning 48.1% of games across all court types), and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bergs has won 71.9% of his games on serve, and 28.1% on return.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Jason Jung vs Zizou Bergs

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
