How to watch Jason Kubler vs. Denis Kudla at the French Open
Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes Jason Kubler challenging Denis Kudla on May 22.
How to watch Jason Kubler vs. Denis Kudla at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Kubler vs. Kudla Matchup Info
|Jason Kubler
|Denis Kudla
161
World Rank
80
4-1
2022 Match Record
8-13
9-5
2022 Set Record
23-33
Australian Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Qualification Round 2
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Jason Kubler vs. Denis Kudla Recent Performance
- Kubler is coming off a 7-5, 6-2 win over No. 287-ranked Pedro Sousa in the qualifying round on Thursday.
- In his most recent match, Kudla was defeated 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 versus Marton Fucsovics in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Kubler has played five matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 28.2 games per match.
- Kubler has won 77.5% of his service games this year, and 32.6% of his return games.
- On clay, Kubler has won 77.5% of his service games and 32.6% of his return games.
- Kudla has played 21 matches so far this year (winning 47.1% of games across all court types), and 25.8 games per match (39.0 in five-set matches).
- Kudla has won 72.7% of his service games so far this year, and 16.9% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kudla has won 85.7% of his games on serve, and 6.7% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)