How to watch Jay Clarke vs. Sebastian Ofner at the Roland Garros
Don't miss No. 166 Jay Clarke match up against No. 218 Sebastian Ofner in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros. Check it out.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Clarke vs. Ofner Matchup Info
|Jay Clarke
|Sebastian Ofner
166
World Rank
218
2-2
Match Record
N/A
4-5
Set Record
N/A
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
US Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Jay Clarke vs. Sebastian Ofner Recent Performance
- Clarke was defeated in his most recent match, 2-6, 1-6 versus Bjorn Fratangelo in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 21, 2022.
- In his last match, Ofner was defeated 5-7, 4-6 versus Jason Jung in the qualifying round of the US Open.
- Clarke has played four matches this year across all court types, and 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
- Clarke has won 15.4% of his return games so far this year, and 81.5% of his service games.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Jay Clarke vs Sebastian Ofner
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
