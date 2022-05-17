How to watch Jesper de Jong vs. Vit Kopriva at the Roland Garros
Check out on May 17 to witness No. 173 Jesper de Jong challenge No. 171 Vit Kopriva in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
de Jong vs. Kopriva Matchup Info
|Jesper de Jong
|Vit Kopriva
173
World Rank
171
2-2
Match Record
7-3
4-5
Set Record
14-9
ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament
Last Tournament
Grand Prix Hassan II
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Jesper de Jong vs. Vit Kopriva Recent Performance
- In his last match, de Jong was defeated 6-7, 0-6 against Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 16 of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.
- Kopriva most recently played on April 7, 2022, a 2-6, 4-6 loss to No. 32-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Hassan II.
- In his four matches this year across all court surfaces, de Jong has played an average of 20.5 games (20.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, de Jong has won 60.0% of his games on serve, and 0.0% on return.
- Kopriva has played 10 matches so far this year, and 21.6 games per match across all court types (21.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kopriva has won 30.8% of his return games and 73.6% of his service games.
- On clay, Kopriva has won 64.7% of his service games and 38.9% of his return games.
