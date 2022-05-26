Skip to main content

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Anhelina Kalinina at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Check out MSG to see Thursday's matchup between No. 11 Jessica Pegula and No. 36 Anhelina Kalinina in the Round of 64 at the French Open.

Pegula vs. Kalinina Matchup Info

Jessica PegulaAnhelina Kalinina

11

World Rank

36

19-10

2022 Match Record

12-9

35-23

2022 Set Record

27-19

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Jessica Pegula vs. Anhelina Kalinina Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Pegula beat No. 129-ranked Qiang Wang, 6-2, 6-4.
  • Kalinina advanced over Hailey Baptiste 5-2 (retired) on Tuesday to reach the Round of 64.
  • Pegula has played 19.5 games per match (19.5 in three-set matches) in her 29 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Pegula has won 37.5% of her return games and 69.7% of her service games.
  • Pegula has won 69.0% of her service games on clay, and 43.1% of her return games.
  • Kalinina has played 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches) in her 21 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Thus far this year, Kalinina has won 65.7% of her service games and 37.3% of her return games.
  • Kalinina has won 69.0% of her service games on clay, and 37.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
