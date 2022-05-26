How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Anhelina Kalinina at the French Open
Check out MSG to see Thursday's matchup between No. 11 Jessica Pegula and No. 36 Anhelina Kalinina in the Round of 64 at the French Open.
How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Anhelina Kalinina at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Pegula vs. Kalinina Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Anhelina Kalinina
11
World Rank
36
19-10
2022 Match Record
12-9
35-23
2022 Set Record
27-19
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Jessica Pegula vs. Anhelina Kalinina Recent Performance
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Pegula beat No. 129-ranked Qiang Wang, 6-2, 6-4.
- Kalinina advanced over Hailey Baptiste 5-2 (retired) on Tuesday to reach the Round of 64.
- Pegula has played 19.5 games per match (19.5 in three-set matches) in her 29 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Pegula has won 37.5% of her return games and 69.7% of her service games.
- Pegula has won 69.0% of her service games on clay, and 43.1% of her return games.
- Kalinina has played 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches) in her 21 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Kalinina has won 65.7% of her service games and 37.3% of her return games.
- Kalinina has won 69.0% of her service games on clay, and 37.2% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)