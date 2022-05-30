How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Irina-Camelia Begu at the French Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on May 30 to watch the Round of 16 of the French Open, which includes a match between Jessica Pegula and Irina-Camelia Begu.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, May 30
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Pegula vs. Begu Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Irina-Camelia Begu
11
World Rank
63
22-10
2022 Match Record
15-9
41-24
2022 Set Record
35-23
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Jessica Pegula vs. Irina-Camelia Begu Recent Performance
- Pegula beat No. 25-ranked Tamara Zidansek 6-1, 7-6 on Saturday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Begu is coming off a 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 227-ranked Leolia Jeanjean in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- Pegula has played 32 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 19.8 games per match (19.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Pegula has won 69.7% of her service games and 39.6% of her return games.
- On clay, Pegula has won 69.2% of her service games and 46.2% of her return games.
- Begu has played 24 matches so far this year, and 22.5 games per match across all court types (22.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Begu has won 69.0% of her service games and 34.8% of her return games.
- Begu has won 74.0% of her service games on clay, and 32.9% of her return games.
