How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Qiang Wang at the French Open
The May 22 matchup between Jessica Pegula and Qiang Wang in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Pegula vs. Wang Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Qiang Wang
11
World Rank
100
19-10
2022 Match Record
14-9
35-23
2022 Set Record
31-22
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Jessica Pegula vs. Qiang Wang Recent Performance
- Pegula lost her most recent match, 1-6, 4-6 versus Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 12, 2022.
- Wang last played on April 26, 2022, a 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 85-ranked Kaja Juvan in the qualifying round of the Mutua Madrid Open.
- Pegula has played 29 matches this year across all court types, and 19.5 games per match (19.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Pegula has won 37.5% of her return games and 69.7% of her service games.
- On clay, Pegula has won 69.0% of her service games and 43.1% of her return games.
- Wang has played 23 matches this year (winning 56.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Wang has won 71.4% of her service games and 34.6% of her return games.
- Wang has won 50.0% of her service games on clay, and 11.1% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
