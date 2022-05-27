Skip to main content

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Tamara Zidansek at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MSG is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Jessica Pegula and Tamara Zidansek on Friday, when they compete in the Round of 32 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Tamara Zidansek at the French Open

Pegula vs. Zidansek Matchup Info

Jessica PegulaTamara Zidansek

11

World Rank

25

21-10

2022 Match Record

8-8

39-24

2022 Set Record

17-16

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Jessica Pegula vs. Tamara Zidansek Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Pegula was victorious 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 versus Anhelina Kalinina on Thursday.
  • Zidansek advanced over Mayar Sherif - (retired) on Thursday to reach the Round of 32.
  • Pegula has played 19.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches) in her 31 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Pegula has won 69.5% of her service games and 39.0% of her return games.
  • On clay, Pegula has won 68.6% of her service games and 45.5% of her return games.
  • Through 16 matches this year, Zidansek has played 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches) and won 50.2% of them (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zidansek has won 61.5% of her games on serve, and 38.9% on return.
  • On clay, Zidansek has won 59.2% of her service games and 39.1% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
SI Guide

Celtics Go for NBA Finals Berth vs. Heat

By Kevin Sweeney11 minutes ago
TRUCK SERIES 1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NC Education Lottery 200, Qualifying

By Brandon Rush14 minutes ago
Steven Alker
2022 Senior PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship, Second Round

By Brandon Rush44 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch ACC Baseball Tournament: Virginia vs Notre Dame in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
IOWA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Purdue vs Iowa in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
imago1012273382h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 2

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap Marathon

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas in College Baseball

By Alex Barth3 hours ago
imago1012273419h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Phil Watson5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy