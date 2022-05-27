How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Tamara Zidansek at the French Open
MSG is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Jessica Pegula and Tamara Zidansek on Friday, when they compete in the Round of 32 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Tamara Zidansek at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Pegula vs. Zidansek Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Tamara Zidansek
11
World Rank
25
21-10
2022 Match Record
8-8
39-24
2022 Set Record
17-16
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Jessica Pegula vs. Tamara Zidansek Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Pegula was victorious 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 versus Anhelina Kalinina on Thursday.
- Zidansek advanced over Mayar Sherif - (retired) on Thursday to reach the Round of 32.
- Pegula has played 19.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches) in her 31 matches this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Pegula has won 69.5% of her service games and 39.0% of her return games.
- On clay, Pegula has won 68.6% of her service games and 45.5% of her return games.
- Through 16 matches this year, Zidansek has played 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches) and won 50.2% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zidansek has won 61.5% of her games on serve, and 38.9% on return.
- On clay, Zidansek has won 59.2% of her service games and 39.1% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
27
2022
Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)