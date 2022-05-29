How to watch Jil Teichmann vs. Sloane Stephens at the French Open
If you're hoping to watch No. 24 Jil Teichmann go toe to toe with No. 64 Sloane Stephens in the Round of 16 of the French Open on May 29, tune in to MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, May 29
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Teichmann vs. Stephens Matchup Info
|Jil Teichmann
|Sloane Stephens
24
World Rank
64
18-11
2022 Match Record
9-7
39-26
2022 Set Record
20-18
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Jil Teichmann vs. Sloane Stephens Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Teichmann won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 versus Victoria Azarenka on Friday.
- Stephens is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 97-ranked Diane Parry in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- Through 29 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Teichmann has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) and won 53.9% of them.
- Thus far this year, Teichmann has won 68.5% of her service games and 38.6% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Teichmann has won 70.1% of her games on serve, and 44.7% on return.
- Through 16 matches so far this year, Stephens has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) and won 49.6% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Stephens has won 36.7% of her return games and 62.6% of her service games.
- Stephens has won 62.8% of her service games on clay, and 34.2% of her return games.
