How to watch Jil Teichmann vs. Sloane Stephens at the French Open

If you're hoping to watch No. 24 Jil Teichmann go toe to toe with No. 64 Sloane Stephens in the Round of 16 of the French Open on May 29, tune in to MSG.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, May 29

Sunday, May 29 TV Channel: MSG

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Teichmann vs. Stephens Matchup Info

Jil Teichmann Sloane Stephens 24 World Rank 64 18-11 2022 Match Record 9-7 39-26 2022 Set Record 20-18 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Internationaux de Strasbourg Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 32

