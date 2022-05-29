Skip to main content

How to watch Jil Teichmann vs. Sloane Stephens at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

If you're hoping to watch No. 24 Jil Teichmann go toe to toe with No. 64 Sloane Stephens in the Round of 16 of the French Open on May 29, tune in to MSG.

Teichmann vs. Stephens Matchup Info

Jil TeichmannSloane Stephens

24

World Rank

64

18-11

2022 Match Record

9-7

39-26

2022 Set Record

20-18

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Jil Teichmann vs. Sloane Stephens Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Teichmann won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 versus Victoria Azarenka on Friday.
  • Stephens is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 97-ranked Diane Parry in the Round of 32 on Friday.
  • Through 29 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Teichmann has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) and won 53.9% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Teichmann has won 68.5% of her service games and 38.6% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Teichmann has won 70.1% of her games on serve, and 44.7% on return.
  • Through 16 matches so far this year, Stephens has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) and won 49.6% of them (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Stephens has won 36.7% of her return games and 62.6% of her service games.
  • Stephens has won 62.8% of her service games on clay, and 34.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Day 8: Men's and Women's Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How to watch Jil Teichmann vs. Sloane Stephens at the French Open

