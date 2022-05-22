How to watch Jiri Lehecka vs. David Goffin at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up Tennis Channel on Sunday to watch the Round of 128 of the French Open, which features Jiri Lehecka going head to head against David Goffin.

How to watch Jiri Lehecka vs. David Goffin at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Lehecka vs. Goffin Matchup Info

Jiri Lehecka David Goffin 77 World Rank 48 15-7 2022 Match Record 16-13 33-21 2022 Set Record 35-29 BMW Open Last Tournament Mutua Madrid Open Round of 32 Last Result Round of 16

Jiri Lehecka vs. David Goffin Recent Performance