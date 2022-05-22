How to watch Jiri Lehecka vs. David Goffin at the French Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Sunday to watch the Round of 128 of the French Open, which features Jiri Lehecka going head to head against David Goffin.
How to watch Jiri Lehecka vs. David Goffin at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Lehecka vs. Goffin Matchup Info
|Jiri Lehecka
|David Goffin
77
World Rank
48
15-7
2022 Match Record
16-13
33-21
2022 Set Record
35-29
BMW Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Jiri Lehecka vs. David Goffin Recent Performance
- Lehecka is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the BMW Open, to No. 42-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 6-7, 3-6.
- In his last match, Goffin lost 0-6, 6-7 against Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Lehecka has played 22 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 24.6 games per match (41.0 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Lehecka has won 77.8% of his games on serve, and 17.5% on return.
- Lehecka has won 73.7% of his service games on clay, and 16.4% of his return games.
- Goffin has played 29 matches this year, and 21.9 games per match across all court types (25.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Goffin has won 72.9% of his service games and 27.8% of his return games.
- On clay, Goffin has won 78.2% of his service games and 32.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)