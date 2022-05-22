How to watch Jiri Vesely vs. Steve Johnson at the French Open
Tennis Channel is where you can tune in to Sunday's competition between Jiri Vesely and Jiri Vesely in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Vesely vs. Johnson Matchup Info
|Jiri Vesely
|Steve Johnson
72
World Rank
92
9-9
2022 Match Record
10-9
20-20
2022 Set Record
24-25
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Jiri Vesely vs. Steve Johnson Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Vesely came up short 3-6, 6-7 versus David Goffin in the Round of 32 of the Mutua Madrid Open.
- In his last match, Johnson lost 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 against John Isner in the Round of 16 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship.
- Vesely has played 18 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 24.9 games per match (31.0 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Vesely has won 16.0% of his return games and 80.5% of his service games.
- Vesely has won 57.1% of his service games on clay, and 19.0% of his return games.
- Johnson has played 19 matches so far this year (winning 48.7% of games across all court surfaces), and 26.2 games per match (40.5 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Johnson has won 13.9% of his return games and 85.1% of his service games.
- Johnson has won 90.6% of his service games on clay, and 9.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
