How to watch Joao Souza vs. Chun Hsin Tseng at the French Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Joao Souza and Chun Hsin Tseng on Sunday, when they compete in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Souza vs. Tseng Matchup Info
Joao Souza vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Recent Performance
- Tseng beat Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-3, 6-3 on Friday in the qualifying round.
- In his six matches so far this year, Tseng has played an average of 19.5 games across all court types (27.0 in five-set matches).
- Tseng has won 67.5% of his service games this year, and 46.3% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Tseng has won 77.8% of his games on serve, and 59.3% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)