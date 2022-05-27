Skip to main content

How to watch John Isner vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the French Open

The May 27 matchup between John Isner and Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the Round of 32 at the French Open can be seen on MSG.

Isner vs. Zapata Miralles Matchup Info

John IsnerBernabe Zapata Miralles

26

World Rank

131

12-9

2022 Match Record

17-11

31-26

2022 Set Record

37-26

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Millennium Estoril Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

John Isner vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Recent Performance

  • Isner beat No. 210-ranked Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 on Wednesday to make the Round of 32.
  • In the Round of 64, Zapata Miralles was victorious 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 versus Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.
  • Through 21 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Isner has played 30.6 games per match (50.7 in five-set matches) and won 50.0% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Isner has won 89.0% of his service games and 11.5% of his return games.
  • On clay, Isner has won 87.7% of his service games and 14.1% of his return games.
  • Zapata Miralles has played 20.3 games per match (34.0 in five-set matches) in his 28 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zapata Miralles has won 66.2% of his games on serve, and 37.4% on return.
  • Zapata Miralles has won 67.9% of his service games on clay, and 37.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
