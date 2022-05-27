How to watch John Isner vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the French Open
The May 27 matchup between John Isner and Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the Round of 32 at the French Open can be seen on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Isner vs. Zapata Miralles Matchup Info
|John Isner
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
26
World Rank
131
12-9
2022 Match Record
17-11
31-26
2022 Set Record
37-26
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
John Isner vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Recent Performance
- Isner beat No. 210-ranked Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 on Wednesday to make the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64, Zapata Miralles was victorious 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 versus Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.
- Through 21 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Isner has played 30.6 games per match (50.7 in five-set matches) and won 50.0% of them.
- Thus far this year, Isner has won 89.0% of his service games and 11.5% of his return games.
- On clay, Isner has won 87.7% of his service games and 14.1% of his return games.
- Zapata Miralles has played 20.3 games per match (34.0 in five-set matches) in his 28 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zapata Miralles has won 66.2% of his games on serve, and 37.4% on return.
- Zapata Miralles has won 67.9% of his service games on clay, and 37.4% of his return games.
