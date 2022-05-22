How to watch John Isner vs. Quentin Halys at the French Open

John Isner and Quentin Halys are scheduled to compete in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Isner vs. Halys Matchup Info

John Isner Quentin Halys 26 World Rank 86 10-9 2022 Match Record 2-2 25-24 2022 Set Record 5-4 Mutua Madrid Open Last Tournament Tata Open Maharashtra Round of 32 Last Result Round of 16

