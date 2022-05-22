How to watch John Isner vs. Quentin Halys at the French Open
John Isner and Quentin Halys are scheduled to compete in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Isner vs. Halys Matchup Info
|John Isner
|Quentin Halys
26
World Rank
86
10-9
2022 Match Record
2-2
25-24
2022 Set Record
5-4
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Tata Open Maharashtra
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
John Isner vs. Quentin Halys Recent Performance
- Isner is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, at the hands of No. 4-ranked Rafael Nadal, 3-6, 1-6.
- Halys was defeated in his last match, 3-6, 6-7 against Kamil Majchrzak in the Round of 16 of the Tata Open Maharashtra on February 2, 2022.
- Isner has played 19 matches so far this year across all court types, and 29.0 games per match (61.0 in five-set matches).
- Isner has won 10.9% of his return games this year, and 88.4% of his service games.
- Isner has won 85.4% of his service games on clay, and 13.9% of his return games.
- In his four matches so far this year, Halys has played an average of 21.3 games across all court surfaces.
- Halys has won 84.2% of his service games so far this year, and 27.8% of his return games.
How To Watch
(Sign up now for a free trial.)