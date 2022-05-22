Skip to main content

How to watch Jordan Thompson vs. Rafael Nadal at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Sunday's head-to-head matchup between No. 5 Rafael Nadal and No. 82 Jordan Thompson in the Round of 128 of the French Open, check out Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Thompson vs. Nadal Matchup Info

Jordan ThompsonRafael Nadal

82

World Rank

5

7-10

2022 Match Record

24-3

19-24

2022 Set Record

55-16

Millennium Estoril Open

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Jordan Thompson vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Thompson came up short 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 32 of the Millennium Estoril Open.
  • Nadal lost his most recent match, 6-1, 5-7, 2-6 against Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 12, 2022.
  • In his 17 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Thompson has played an average of 25.2 games (54.0 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Thompson has won 16.5% of his return games and 76.9% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Thompson has won 76.6% of his games on serve, and 18.2% on return.
  • Nadal has played 27 matches so far this year (winning 58.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (35.6 in five-set matches).
  • Nadal has won 32.2% of his return games this year, and 84.3% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Nadal has won 77.0% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
