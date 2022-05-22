How to watch Jordan Thompson vs. Rafael Nadal at the French Open
To watch Sunday's head-to-head matchup between No. 5 Rafael Nadal and No. 82 Jordan Thompson in the Round of 128 of the French Open, check out Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Thompson vs. Nadal Matchup Info
|Jordan Thompson
|Rafael Nadal
82
World Rank
5
7-10
2022 Match Record
24-3
19-24
2022 Set Record
55-16
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Jordan Thompson vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Thompson came up short 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 32 of the Millennium Estoril Open.
- Nadal lost his most recent match, 6-1, 5-7, 2-6 against Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 12, 2022.
- In his 17 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Thompson has played an average of 25.2 games (54.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Thompson has won 16.5% of his return games and 76.9% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Thompson has won 76.6% of his games on serve, and 18.2% on return.
- Nadal has played 27 matches so far this year (winning 58.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (35.6 in five-set matches).
- Nadal has won 32.2% of his return games this year, and 84.3% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Nadal has won 77.0% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
