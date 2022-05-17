Skip to main content

How to watch Jozef Kovalik vs. Tomas Barrios Vera at the Roland Garros

is your destination for watching the match between Jozef Kovalik and Tomas Barrios Vera on Tuesday, when they meet in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Kovalik vs. Barrios Vera Matchup Info

Jozef KovalikTomas Barrios Vera

206

World Rank

135

2-5

Match Record

4-3

5-10

Set Record

8-7

Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Last Tournament

Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship

Round of 32

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Jozef Kovalik vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Recent Performance

  • Kovalik came up short in his most recent match, 2-6, 4-6 versus Alexander Bublik in the Round of 32 of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on February 15, 2022.
  • In his last tournament, the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, Barrios Vera was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 269-ranked Gijs Brouwer, 4-6, 2-6.
  • Kovalik has played seven matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • Kovalik has won 19.4% of his return games so far this year, and 72.3% of his service games.
  • Through seven matches so far this year, Barrios Vera has played 20.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches) and won 48.3% of them (across all court types).
  • Barrios Vera has won 7.5% of his return games so far this year, and 104.8% of his service games.
  • On clay, Barrios Vera has won 200.0% of his service games and 11.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Jozef Kovalik vs Tomas Barrios Vera

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

