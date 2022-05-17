How to watch Jozef Kovalik vs. Tomas Barrios Vera at the Roland Garros
is your destination for watching the match between Jozef Kovalik and Tomas Barrios Vera on Tuesday, when they meet in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Kovalik vs. Barrios Vera Matchup Info
|Jozef Kovalik
|Tomas Barrios Vera
206
World Rank
135
2-5
Match Record
4-3
5-10
Set Record
8-7
Qatar ExxonMobil Open
Last Tournament
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Jozef Kovalik vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Recent Performance
- Kovalik came up short in his most recent match, 2-6, 4-6 versus Alexander Bublik in the Round of 32 of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on February 15, 2022.
- In his last tournament, the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, Barrios Vera was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 269-ranked Gijs Brouwer, 4-6, 2-6.
- Kovalik has played seven matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Kovalik has won 19.4% of his return games so far this year, and 72.3% of his service games.
- Through seven matches so far this year, Barrios Vera has played 20.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches) and won 48.3% of them (across all court types).
- Barrios Vera has won 7.5% of his return games so far this year, and 104.8% of his service games.
- On clay, Barrios Vera has won 200.0% of his service games and 11.1% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Jozef Kovalik vs Tomas Barrios Vera
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
