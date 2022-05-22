How to watch Juan Ignacio Londero vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Juan Ignacio Londero compete against Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday.
How to watch Juan Ignacio Londero vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Londero vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info
|Juan Ignacio Londero
|Carlos Alcaraz
141
World Rank
6
10-5
2022 Match Record
27-3
20-12
2022 Set Record
60-16
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Winner
Juan Ignacio Londero vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance
- Londero remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 6-7, 1-6 against Borna Gojo.
- Alcaraz won his most recent match, 6-3, 6-1 over Alexander Zverev in the finals of the Mutua Madrid Open on May 8, 2022.
- Londero has played 15 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.8 games per match.
- Londero has won 74.4% of his service games this year, and 28.2% of his return games.
- On clay, Londero has won 74.4% of his service games and 28.2% of his return games.
- In his 30 matches so far this year, Alcaraz has played an average of 24.7 games across all court surfaces (34.7 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Alcaraz has won 35.8% of his return games and 83.0% of his service games.
- Alcaraz has won 80.3% of his service games on clay, and 36.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)