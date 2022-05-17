Skip to main content

How to watch Juan Pablo Ficovich vs. Elias Ymer at the Roland Garros

Watch Juan Pablo Ficovich and Elias Ymer go toe to toe in Tuesday's qualifying round at the Roland Garros.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Juan Pablo FicovichElias Ymer

184

World Rank

139

4-2

Match Record

13-9

8-6

Set Record

27-23

Cordoba Open

Last Tournament

BMW Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

  • Ficovich is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Cordoba Open, at the hands of No. 15-ranked Diego Schwartzman, 3-6, 2-6.
  • Ymer most recently played on April 23, 2022, a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 114-ranked Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 16 of the BMW Open.
  • Ficovich has played six matches this year across all court types, and 23.5 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ficovich has won 76.7% of his games on serve, and 28.1% on return.
  • On clay, Ficovich has won 76.7% of his service games and 28.1% of his return games.
  • Ymer has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) in his 22 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Ymer has won 26.0% of his return games this year, and 81.1% of his service games.
  • Ymer has won 82.4% of his service games on clay, and 25.0% of his return games.

May
17
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
