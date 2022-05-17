How to watch Juan Pablo Ficovich vs. Elias Ymer at the Roland Garros
Watch Juan Pablo Ficovich and Elias Ymer go toe to toe in Tuesday's qualifying round at the Roland Garros.
How to watch Juan Pablo Ficovich vs. Elias Ymer at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Ficovich vs. Ymer Matchup Info
|Juan Pablo Ficovich
|Elias Ymer
184
World Rank
139
4-2
Match Record
13-9
8-6
Set Record
27-23
Cordoba Open
Last Tournament
BMW Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Juan Pablo Ficovich vs. Elias Ymer Recent Performance
- Ficovich is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Cordoba Open, at the hands of No. 15-ranked Diego Schwartzman, 3-6, 2-6.
- Ymer most recently played on April 23, 2022, a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 114-ranked Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 16 of the BMW Open.
- Ficovich has played six matches this year across all court types, and 23.5 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ficovich has won 76.7% of his games on serve, and 28.1% on return.
- On clay, Ficovich has won 76.7% of his service games and 28.1% of his return games.
- Ymer has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) in his 22 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Ymer has won 26.0% of his return games this year, and 81.1% of his service games.
- Ymer has won 82.4% of his service games on clay, and 25.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Juan Pablo Ficovich vs Elias Ymer
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)