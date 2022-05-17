Skip to main content

How to watch Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Tung-Lin Wu at the Roland Garros

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The May 17 matchup between Juan Pablo Varillas and Tung-Lin Wu in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros can be seen.

How to watch Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Tung-Lin Wu at the Roland Garros

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Varillas vs. Wu Matchup Info

Juan Pablo VarillasTung-Lin Wu

117

World Rank

233

5-5

Match Record

N/A

11-7

Set Record

N/A

Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship

Last Tournament

Winston-Salem Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Tung-Lin Wu Recent Performance

  • Varillas is coming off a setback in the Round of 32 at the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, falling to Mitchell Krueger, 1-5 (retired).
  • Wu was defeated in his most recent match, 6-7, 3-6 versus Gianluca Mager in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 23, 2021.
  • Varillas has played 10 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Varillas has won 84.0% of his service games and 17.7% of his return games.
  • On clay, Varillas has won 83.9% of his service games and 20.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Juan Pablo Varillas vs Tung-Lin Wu

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Feliciano Lopez vs. Gian Marco Moroni at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Sock vs. Daniel Masur at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs. Kacper Zuk at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Evgeny Donskoy vs. Ernesto Escobedo at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Cachin vs. Sumit Nagal at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jesper de Jong vs. Vit Kopriva at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Nino Serdarusic at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Arthur Cazaux at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy