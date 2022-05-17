How to watch Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Tung-Lin Wu at the Roland Garros

The May 17 matchup between Juan Pablo Varillas and Tung-Lin Wu in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros can be seen.

Tournament: Roland Garros

Roland Garros Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1

Qualifying Qualification Round 1 Date: Tuesday, May 17

Tuesday, May 17 TV Channel:

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Varillas vs. Wu Matchup Info

Juan Pablo Varillas Tung-Lin Wu 117 World Rank 233 5-5 Match Record N/A 11-7 Set Record N/A Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship Last Tournament Winston-Salem Open Round of 32 Last Result Round of 64

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Tung-Lin Wu Recent Performance