How to watch Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Tung-Lin Wu at the Roland Garros
The May 17 matchup between Juan Pablo Varillas and Tung-Lin Wu in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros can be seen.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Varillas vs. Wu Matchup Info
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|Tung-Lin Wu
117
World Rank
233
5-5
Match Record
N/A
11-7
Set Record
N/A
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Last Tournament
Winston-Salem Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Tung-Lin Wu Recent Performance
- Varillas is coming off a setback in the Round of 32 at the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, falling to Mitchell Krueger, 1-5 (retired).
- Wu was defeated in his most recent match, 6-7, 3-6 versus Gianluca Mager in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 23, 2021.
- Varillas has played 10 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Varillas has won 84.0% of his service games and 17.7% of his return games.
- On clay, Varillas has won 83.9% of his service games and 20.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Juan Pablo Varillas vs Tung-Lin Wu
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
