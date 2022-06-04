Skip to main content

How to watch Julian Lenz vs. Max Purcell at the Libema Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The qualifying round of the Libema Open in is the site where Max Purcell and Julian Lenz will meet for their June 4 match, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Julian Lenz vs. Max Purcell at the Libema Open

  • Tournament: Libema Open
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, June 4
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Lenz vs. Purcell Matchup Info

Julian LenzMax Purcell

303

World Rank

169

1-2

2022 Match Record

4-7

2-4

2022 Set Record

11-16

Gonet Geneva Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Julian Lenz vs. Max Purcell Recent Performance

  • In his previous tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open, Lenz was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 122-ranked Marco Cecchinato, 3-6, 2-6.
  • In his most recent match, Purcell was defeated 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 versus Pedro Sousa in the qualifying round of the French Open.
  • Lenz has played 18.7 games per match (18.7 in three-set matches) in his three matches this year (across all court types).
  • Lenz has won 40.0% of his return games so far this year, and 90.0% of his service games.
  • Through 11 matches this year, Purcell has played 25.5 games per match (25.5 in three-set matches) and won 48.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Purcell has won 24.1% of his return games this year, and 65.5% of his service games.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Boys & Girls' Singles Championships

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Armenia vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Cem Ilkel at the MercedesCup

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Mariam Bolkvadze vs. Susan Bandecchi at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daniel Masur vs. Christopher O'Connell at the MercedesCup

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1012422606h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women’s Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1010880992h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Armenia vs. Ireland

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lizette Cabrera vs. Catherine McNally at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch En-Shuo Liang vs. Katie Boulter at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Naiktha Bains at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy