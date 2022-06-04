How to watch Julian Lenz vs. Max Purcell at the Libema Open
The qualifying round of the Libema Open in is the site where Max Purcell and Julian Lenz will meet for their June 4 match, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Lenz vs. Purcell Matchup Info
|Julian Lenz
|Max Purcell
303
World Rank
169
1-2
2022 Match Record
4-7
2-4
2022 Set Record
11-16
Gonet Geneva Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Julian Lenz vs. Max Purcell Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open, Lenz was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 122-ranked Marco Cecchinato, 3-6, 2-6.
- In his most recent match, Purcell was defeated 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 versus Pedro Sousa in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Lenz has played 18.7 games per match (18.7 in three-set matches) in his three matches this year (across all court types).
- Lenz has won 40.0% of his return games so far this year, and 90.0% of his service games.
- Through 11 matches this year, Purcell has played 25.5 games per match (25.5 in three-set matches) and won 48.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Purcell has won 24.1% of his return games this year, and 65.5% of his service games.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Boys & Girls' Singles Championships
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)