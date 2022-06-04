How to watch Julian Lenz vs. Max Purcell at the Libema Open

The qualifying round of the Libema Open in is the site where Max Purcell and Julian Lenz will meet for their June 4 match, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Libema Open

Libema Open Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1

Qualifying Qualification Round 1 Date: Saturday, June 4

Saturday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Get Access Now! Court Surface: Grass

Lenz vs. Purcell Matchup Info

Julian Lenz Max Purcell 303 World Rank 169 1-2 2022 Match Record 4-7 2-4 2022 Set Record 11-16 Gonet Geneva Open Last Tournament French Open Qualification Round 1 Last Result Qualification Round 1

Julian Lenz vs. Max Purcell Recent Performance