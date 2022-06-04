How to watch Jurij Rodionov vs. Feliciano Lopez at the MercedesCup
Tune in to Tennis Channel on June 4 to watch the qualifying round of the MercedesCup, which includes a match between Jurij Rodionov and Feliciano Lopez.
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Rodionov vs. Lopez Matchup Info
|Jurij Rodionov
|Feliciano Lopez
5-5
2022 Match Record
0-8
12-13
2022 Set Record
3-17
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 2
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Jurij Rodionov vs. Feliciano Lopez Recent Performance
- Rodionov lost his last match, 6-7, 4-6 versus Pavel Kotov in the qualifying round of the French Open on May 18, 2022.
- Lopez most recently played on May 17, 2022, a 1-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 166-ranked Gian Marco Moroni in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Rodionov has played 10 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 26.6 games per match (26.6 in three-set matches).
- Rodionov has won 18.4% of his return games this year, and 81.0% of his service games.
- Lopez has played 22.8 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) in his eight matches so far this year across all court types.
- Lopez has won 60.8% of his service games this year, and 9.1% of his return games.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:40
AM/EST
