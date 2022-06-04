Skip to main content

How to watch Jurij Rodionov vs. Feliciano Lopez at the MercedesCup

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel on June 4 to watch the qualifying round of the MercedesCup, which includes a match between Jurij Rodionov and Feliciano Lopez.

  • Tournament: MercedesCup
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, June 4
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Rodionov vs. Lopez Matchup Info

Jurij RodionovFeliciano Lopez

5-5

2022 Match Record

0-8

12-13

2022 Set Record

3-17

French Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Qualification Round 2

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Jurij Rodionov vs. Feliciano Lopez Recent Performance

  • Rodionov lost his last match, 6-7, 4-6 versus Pavel Kotov in the qualifying round of the French Open on May 18, 2022.
  • Lopez most recently played on May 17, 2022, a 1-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 166-ranked Gian Marco Moroni in the qualifying round of the French Open.
  • Rodionov has played 10 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 26.6 games per match (26.6 in three-set matches).
  • Rodionov has won 18.4% of his return games this year, and 81.0% of his service games.
  • Lopez has played 22.8 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) in his eight matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Lopez has won 60.8% of his service games this year, and 9.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Boys & Girls' Singles Championships

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:40
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

