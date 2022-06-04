How to watch Jurij Rodionov vs. Mateusz Terczynski at the MercedesCup
Fire up Tennis Channel on Saturday to see the qualifying round of the MercedesCup, which features Jurij Rodionov going head to head against Mateusz Terczynski.
How to watch Jurij Rodionov vs. Mateusz Terczynski at the MercedesCup
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Rodionov vs. Terczynski Matchup Info
|Jurij Rodionov
|Mateusz Terczynski
5-5
2022 Match Record
N/A
12-13
2022 Set Record
N/A
French Open
Last Tournament
N/A
Qualification Round 2
Last Result
N/A
Jurij Rodionov vs. Mateusz Terczynski Recent Performance
- Rodionov most recently played on May 18, 2022, a 6-7, 4-6 loss to No. 143-ranked Pavel Kotov in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Rodionov has played 10 matches this year across all court types, and 26.6 games per match (26.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Rodionov has won 18.4% of his return games and 81.0% of his service games.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Boys & Girls' Singles Championships
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:40
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)