How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Garbine Muguruza at the French Open
Kaia Kanepi and Garbine Muguruza are on track to match up in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Kanepi vs. Muguruza Matchup Info
|Kaia Kanepi
|Garbine Muguruza
46
World Rank
10
14-6
2022 Match Record
7-8
29-17
2022 Set Record
18-17
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Kaia Kanepi vs. Garbine Muguruza Recent Performance
- In her last tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Kanepi was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 11-ranked Jessica Pegula, 3-6, 3-6.
- In her most recent match, Muguruza lost 6-2, 4-6, 1-6 against Martina Trevisan in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- Kanepi has played 20 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches).
- Kanepi has won 37.6% of her return games this year, and 68.9% of her service games.
- On clay, Kanepi has won 73.3% of her service games and 29.3% of her return games.
- Muguruza has played 15 matches this year (winning 50.8% of games across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Muguruza has won 33.8% of her return games and 67.9% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Muguruza has won 64.2% of her games on serve, and 34.0% on return.
