How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open
On Sunday, May 29, watch MSG to see Karen Khachanov play Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 16 of the French Open in Paris, France.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, May 29
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Khachanov vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info
|Karen Khachanov
|Carlos Alcaraz
25
World Rank
6
19-13
2022 Match Record
30-3
47-36
2022 Set Record
69-18
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Winner
Karen Khachanov vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance
- Khachanov is coming off a 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 win over No. 11-ranked Cameron Norrie in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- In the Round of 32, Alcaraz was victorious 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 versus Sebastian Korda on Friday.
- Khachanov has played 25.7 games per match (36.8 in five-set matches) in his 32 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Khachanov has won 22.0% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Khachanov has won 78.5% of his games on serve, and 22.2% on return.
- Alcaraz has played 33 matches this year (winning 59.6% of games across all court types), and 25.7 games per match (35.2 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Alcaraz has won 83.5% of his service games and 35.8% of his return games.
- Alcaraz has won 81.7% of his service games on clay, and 36.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
29
2022
Day 8: Men's and Women's Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
