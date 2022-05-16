Skip to main content

How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Gilles Simon at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

On Monday, May 16, turn on to see Karen Khachanov take on Gilles Simon in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon in Lyon, France.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Khachanov vs. Simon Matchup Info

Karen KhachanovGilles Simon

24

World Rank

160

15-12

Match Record

5-5

36-31

Set Record

12-9

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Belgrade Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Karen Khachanov vs. Gilles Simon Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Khachanov came up short 6-4, 0-6, 3-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • Simon is coming off a 6-0, 7-5 win over No. 274-ranked Nerman Fatic in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • In his 27 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Khachanov has played an average of 24.6 games (23.5 in three-set matches).
  • Khachanov has won 80.1% of his service games so far this year, and 20.8% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Khachanov has won 75.6% of his games on serve, and 17.9% on return.
  • Simon has played 10 matches so far this year, and 22.5 games per match across all court types (22.5 in three-set matches).
  • Simon has won 68.2% of his service games this year, and 26.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Karen Khachanov vs Gilles Simon

TV CHANNEL:
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
