How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Gilles Simon at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
On Monday, May 16, turn on to see Karen Khachanov take on Gilles Simon in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon in Lyon, France.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Khachanov vs. Simon Matchup Info
|Karen Khachanov
|Gilles Simon
24
World Rank
160
15-12
Match Record
5-5
36-31
Set Record
12-9
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Belgrade Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Karen Khachanov vs. Gilles Simon Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Khachanov came up short 6-4, 0-6, 3-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Simon is coming off a 6-0, 7-5 win over No. 274-ranked Nerman Fatic in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- In his 27 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Khachanov has played an average of 24.6 games (23.5 in three-set matches).
- Khachanov has won 80.1% of his service games so far this year, and 20.8% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Khachanov has won 75.6% of his games on serve, and 17.9% on return.
- Simon has played 10 matches so far this year, and 22.5 games per match across all court types (22.5 in three-set matches).
- Simon has won 68.2% of his service games this year, and 26.1% of his return games.
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)