Skip to main content

How to watch Katarzyna Kawa vs. Jana Fett at the Viking Open Nottingham

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The June 5 matchup between Katarzyna Kawa and Jana Fett in the qualifying round at the Viking Open Nottingham can be seen on NBC Sports Networks.

How to watch Katarzyna Kawa vs. Jana Fett at the Viking Open Nottingham

  • Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, June 5
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Kawa vs. Fett Matchup Info

Katarzyna KawaJana Fett

131

World Rank

258

0-3

2022 Match Record

1-2

0-6

2022 Set Record

2-5

French Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Katarzyna Kawa vs. Jana Fett Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Kawa won 6-4, 6-1 against Kimberly Birrell on Saturday.
  • Fett defeated No. 171-ranked Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the qualifying round.
  • Kawa has played 16.7 games per match (16.7 in three-set matches) in her three matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Kawa has won 25.0% of her return games so far this year, and 25.0% of her service games.
  • Fett has played three matches this year (winning 44.3% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Fett has won 45.5% of her service games and 30.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Men's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Storm Sanders vs. WICKMAYER Y. WICKMAYER Y. at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Catherine McNally vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Susan Bandecchi vs. Jamie Loeb at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Cameron Tringale putts on the fourth green during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Porsche European Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas59 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Christopher O'Connell at the MercedesCup

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Gilles Simon vs. Julian Lenz at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anastasia Tikhonova vs. Jessika Ponchet at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Coco Gauff
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women's Doubles Championship

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy