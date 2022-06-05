How to watch Katarzyna Kawa vs. Jana Fett at the Viking Open Nottingham
The June 5 matchup between Katarzyna Kawa and Jana Fett in the qualifying round at the Viking Open Nottingham can be seen on NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Kawa vs. Fett Matchup Info
|Katarzyna Kawa
|Jana Fett
131
World Rank
258
0-3
2022 Match Record
1-2
0-6
2022 Set Record
2-5
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Katarzyna Kawa vs. Jana Fett Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Kawa won 6-4, 6-1 against Kimberly Birrell on Saturday.
- Fett defeated No. 171-ranked Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the qualifying round.
- Kawa has played 16.7 games per match (16.7 in three-set matches) in her three matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Kawa has won 25.0% of her return games so far this year, and 25.0% of her service games.
- Fett has played three matches this year (winning 44.3% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Fett has won 45.5% of her service games and 30.0% of her return games.
