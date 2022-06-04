How to watch Katarzyna Kawa vs. Kimberly Birrell at the Viking Open Nottingham
Don't miss No. 131 Katarzyna Kawa match up against No. 483 Kimberly Birrell in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Kawa vs. Birrell Matchup Info
|Katarzyna Kawa
|Kimberly Birrell
131
World Rank
483
0-3
2022 Match Record
3-2
0-6
2022 Set Record
6-6
French Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification
Katarzyna Kawa vs. Kimberly Birrell Recent Performance
- In her previous tournament, the French Open, Kawa was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 192-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova, 0-6, 4-6.
- Birrell last played on January 13, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 113-ranked Harriet Dart in the qualifying round of the Australian Open.
- In her three matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Kawa has played an average of 16.7 games (16.7 in three-set matches).
- Kawa has won 25.0% of her return games this year, and 25.0% of her service games.
- Birrell has played five matches so far this year (winning 52.7% of games across all court types), and 22.0 games per match (22.0 in three-set matches).
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Boys & Girls' Singles Championships
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)