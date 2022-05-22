Skip to main content

How to watch Katerina Siniakova vs. Petra Martic at the French Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, May 22, tune in to Tennis Channel to see Katerina Siniakova play Petra Martic in the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

How to watch Katerina Siniakova vs. Petra Martic at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Siniakova vs. Martic Matchup Info

Katerina SiniakovaPetra Martic

47

World Rank

70

7-8

2022 Match Record

14-9

13-16

2022 Set Record

31-24

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Katerina Siniakova vs. Petra Martic Recent Performance

  • In her last tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Siniakova was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 17-ranked Elena Rybakina, 0-6, 0-1.
  • In her most recent match, Martic lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • Through 15 matches this year (across all court types), Siniakova has played 19.5 games per match (19.5 in three-set matches) and won 47.6% of them.
  • Siniakova has won 58.3% of her service games this year, and 28.0% of her return games.
  • Siniakova has won 53.3% of her service games on clay, and 25.0% of her return games.
  • Through 23 matches this year, Martic has played 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 50.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Martic has won 70.6% of her games on serve, and 28.2% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Martic has won 71.2% of her games on serve, and 34.1% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

stephen-curry
SI Guide

Mavs Look To Get on the Board vs. Warriors

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Juan Ignacio Londero vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Andujar at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Tommy Paul at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Alex de Minaur at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Ugo Humbert at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Marcos Giron at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy