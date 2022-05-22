How to watch Katerina Siniakova vs. Petra Martic at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22, tune in to Tennis Channel to see Katerina Siniakova play Petra Martic in the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
- Court Surface: Clay
Siniakova vs. Martic Matchup Info
|Katerina Siniakova
|Petra Martic
47
World Rank
70
7-8
2022 Match Record
14-9
13-16
2022 Set Record
31-24
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Katerina Siniakova vs. Petra Martic Recent Performance
- In her last tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Siniakova was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 17-ranked Elena Rybakina, 0-6, 0-1.
- In her most recent match, Martic lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Through 15 matches this year (across all court types), Siniakova has played 19.5 games per match (19.5 in three-set matches) and won 47.6% of them.
- Siniakova has won 58.3% of her service games this year, and 28.0% of her return games.
- Siniakova has won 53.3% of her service games on clay, and 25.0% of her return games.
- Through 23 matches this year, Martic has played 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 50.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Martic has won 70.6% of her games on serve, and 28.2% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Martic has won 71.2% of her games on serve, and 34.1% on return.
