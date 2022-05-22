Skip to main content

How to watch Katie Volynets vs. Viktorija Golubic at the French Open

Katie Volynets and Viktorija Golubic are slated to meet on Sunday, May 22 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Volynets vs. Golubic Matchup Info

Katie VolynetsViktorija Golubic

136

World Rank

60

4-4

2022 Match Record

10-12

11-9

2022 Set Record

26-29

Credit One Charleston Open

Last Tournament

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Round of 64

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Katie Volynets vs. Viktorija Golubic Recent Performance

  • Volynets most recently played on April 5, 2022, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 loss to No. 54-ranked Magda Linette in the Round of 64 of the Credit One Charleston Open.
  • In her last match, Golubic lost 3-6, 0-6 versus Oceane Dodin in the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
  • Through eight matches so far this year (across all court types), Volynets has played 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 53.2% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Volynets has won 48.5% of her games on serve, and 44.1% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Volynets has won 50% of her games on serve, and 43.8% on return.
  • Golubic has played 22 matches so far this year (winning 47.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.7 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches).
  • Golubic has won 54.5% of her service games this year, and 40.5% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Golubic has won 46.8% of her games on serve, and 45% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
