How to watch Katie Volynets vs. Viktorija Golubic at the French Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Volynets and Viktorija Golubic are slated to meet on Sunday, May 22 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Katie Volynets vs. Viktorija Golubic at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Volynets vs. Golubic Matchup Info

Katie Volynets Viktorija Golubic 136 World Rank 60 4-4 2022 Match Record 10-12 11-9 2022 Set Record 26-29 Credit One Charleston Open Last Tournament Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 64 Last Result Quarterfinal

Katie Volynets vs. Viktorija Golubic Recent Performance