How to watch Katie Volynets vs. Viktorija Golubic at the French Open
Katie Volynets and Viktorija Golubic are slated to meet on Sunday, May 22 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Katie Volynets vs. Viktorija Golubic at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Volynets vs. Golubic Matchup Info
|Katie Volynets
|Viktorija Golubic
136
World Rank
60
4-4
2022 Match Record
10-12
11-9
2022 Set Record
26-29
Credit One Charleston Open
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round of 64
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Katie Volynets vs. Viktorija Golubic Recent Performance
- Volynets most recently played on April 5, 2022, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 loss to No. 54-ranked Magda Linette in the Round of 64 of the Credit One Charleston Open.
- In her last match, Golubic lost 3-6, 0-6 versus Oceane Dodin in the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
- Through eight matches so far this year (across all court types), Volynets has played 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 53.2% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Volynets has won 48.5% of her games on serve, and 44.1% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Volynets has won 50% of her games on serve, and 43.8% on return.
- Golubic has played 22 matches so far this year (winning 47.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.7 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches).
- Golubic has won 54.5% of her service games this year, and 40.5% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Golubic has won 46.8% of her games on serve, and 45% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)