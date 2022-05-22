Skip to main content

How to watch Kristina Mladenovic vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kristina Mladenovic and Leylah Annie Fernandez are scheduled to meet on Sunday, May 22 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Mladenovic vs. Fernandez Matchup Info

Kristina MladenovicLeylah Annie Fernandez

110

World Rank

17

2-6

2022 Match Record

10-7

6-13

2022 Set Record

20-19

Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Kristina Mladenovic vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Recent Performance

  • Mladenovic last played on May 18, 2022, a 6-4, 3-6, 0-6 defeat by No. 48-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
  • In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Fernandez was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 23-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7.
  • Mladenovic has played eight matches this year (across all court types), and 24.5 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Mladenovic has won 50.0% of her service games and 36.0% of her return games.
  • On clay, Mladenovic has won 46.4% of her service games and 42.9% of her return games.
  • Fernandez has played 17 matches this year, and 22.9 games per match across all court surfaces (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Fernandez has won 74.1% of her service games and 26.9% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Fernandez has won 67.7% of her games on serve, and 29.0% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
