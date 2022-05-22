How to watch Lauren Davis vs. Marie Bouzkova at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The May 22 matchup between Lauren Davis and Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Lauren Davis vs. Marie Bouzkova at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Davis vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info

Lauren Davis Marie Bouzkova 90 World Rank 68 12-9 2022 Match Record 21-8 24-22 2022 Set Record 45-22 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Mutua Madrid Open Round of 32 Last Result Round of 16

Lauren Davis vs. Marie Bouzkova Recent Performance