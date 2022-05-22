How to watch Lauren Davis vs. Marie Bouzkova at the French Open
The May 22 matchup between Lauren Davis and Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Lauren Davis vs. Marie Bouzkova at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Davis vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info
|Lauren Davis
|Marie Bouzkova
90
World Rank
68
12-9
2022 Match Record
21-8
24-22
2022 Set Record
45-22
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Lauren Davis vs. Marie Bouzkova Recent Performance
- Davis most recently played on May 11, 2022, a 4-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 17-ranked Elena Rybakina in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In her previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Bouzkova was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 31-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, 7-6, 0-6, 5-7.
- Davis has played 21 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.7 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches).
- Davis has won 36.0% of her return games so far this year, and 60.4% of her service games.
- On clay, Davis has won 63.2% of her service games and 45.2% of her return games.
- Bouzkova has played 29 matches this year (winning 56.2% of games across all court types), and 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Bouzkova has won 37.7% of her return games and 72.7% of her service games.
- On clay, Bouzkova has won 67.3% of her service games and 29.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)