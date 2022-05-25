Skip to main content

How to watch Leolia Jeanjean vs. Karolina Pliskova at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MSG is your destination for watching the matchup between Leolia Jeanjean and Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday, when they compete in the Round of 64 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.

How to watch Leolia Jeanjean vs. Karolina Pliskova at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 25
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Jeanjean vs. Pliskova Matchup Info

Leolia JeanjeanKarolina Pliskova

227

World Rank

8

1-0

2022 Match Record

5-7

2-0

2022 Set Record

12-17

N/A

Last Tournament

Internationaux de Strasbourg

N/A

Last Result

Semifinal

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance

  • Jeanjean is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 45-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the Round of 128 on Monday.
  • Pliskova defeated Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
  • Jeanjean has played one match this year across all court surfaces, and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Jeanjean has won 77.8% of her games on serve, and 50.0% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Jeanjean has won 77.8% of her games on serve, and 50.0% on return.
  • Pliskova has played 23.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in her 12 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • Pliskova has won 64.8% of her service games so far this year, and 29.4% of her return games.
  • Pliskova has won 66.1% of her service games on clay, and 29.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Day 4: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

INDIANA HOOSIERS
College Baseball

Indiana vs. Maryland stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
USATSI_17961109
College Baseball

How to Watch West Coast Conference Baseball: Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
LSU Baseball
MLB

Kentucky vs. LSU Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Texas vs. TCU stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

San Jose State vs. Nevada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Jordan Spieth (right) watches his shot on the seventh tee alongside Rory McIlroy during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA

Charles Schwab Challenge Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth3 hours ago
Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic
SI Guide

Warriors Get Second Crack at Closing Out Mavericks

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
USATSI_17964834
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy