How to watch Leolia Jeanjean vs. Karolina Pliskova at the French Open
MSG is your destination for watching the matchup between Leolia Jeanjean and Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday, when they compete in the Round of 64 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 25
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Jeanjean vs. Pliskova Matchup Info
|Leolia Jeanjean
|Karolina Pliskova
227
World Rank
8
1-0
2022 Match Record
5-7
2-0
2022 Set Record
12-17
N/A
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
N/A
Last Result
Semifinal
Leolia Jeanjean vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance
- Jeanjean is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 45-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Pliskova defeated Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
- Jeanjean has played one match this year across all court surfaces, and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Jeanjean has won 77.8% of her games on serve, and 50.0% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Jeanjean has won 77.8% of her games on serve, and 50.0% on return.
- Pliskova has played 23.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in her 12 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Pliskova has won 64.8% of her service games so far this year, and 29.4% of her return games.
- Pliskova has won 66.1% of her service games on clay, and 29.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Day 4: Men's and Women's Second Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
