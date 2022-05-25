How to watch Leolia Jeanjean vs. Karolina Pliskova at the French Open

MSG is your destination for watching the matchup between Leolia Jeanjean and Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday, when they compete in the Round of 64 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 25

Wednesday, May 25 TV Channel: MSG

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Jeanjean vs. Pliskova Matchup Info

Leolia Jeanjean Karolina Pliskova 227 World Rank 8 1-0 2022 Match Record 5-7 2-0 2022 Set Record 12-17 N/A Last Tournament Internationaux de Strasbourg N/A Last Result Semifinal

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance