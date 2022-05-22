Skip to main content

How to watch Leolia Jeanjean vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the French Open

The Round of 128 of the French Open includes Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Leolia Jeanjean going head to head on May 22 at Stade Roland Garros. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Jeanjean vs. Parrizas Diaz Matchup Info

Leolia JeanjeanNuria Parrizas Diaz

225

World Rank

48

N/A

2022 Match Record

14-12

N/A

2022 Set Record

27-28

N/A

Last Tournament

Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem

N/A

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Recent Performance

  • Parrizas Diaz is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, to No. 83-ranked Lucia Bronzetti, 1-6, 6-3, 6-7.
  • Through 26 matches this year, Parrizas Diaz has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Parrizas Diaz has won 58.0% of her service games and 39.8% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Parrizas Diaz has won 58.6% of her games on serve, and 38.2% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
