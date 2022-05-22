How to watch Leolia Jeanjean vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the French Open
The Round of 128 of the French Open includes Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Leolia Jeanjean going head to head on May 22 at Stade Roland Garros. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Leolia Jeanjean vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Jeanjean vs. Parrizas Diaz Matchup Info
|Leolia Jeanjean
|Nuria Parrizas Diaz
225
World Rank
48
N/A
2022 Match Record
14-12
N/A
2022 Set Record
27-28
N/A
Last Tournament
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
N/A
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Leolia Jeanjean vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Recent Performance
- Parrizas Diaz is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, to No. 83-ranked Lucia Bronzetti, 1-6, 6-3, 6-7.
- Through 26 matches this year, Parrizas Diaz has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Parrizas Diaz has won 58.0% of her service games and 39.8% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Parrizas Diaz has won 58.6% of her games on serve, and 38.2% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)