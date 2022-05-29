How to watch Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Amanda Anisimova at the French Open
Watch Leylah Annie Fernandez and Amanda Anisimova match up in Sunday's Round of 16 at the French Open on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, May 29
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Fernandez vs. Anisimova Matchup Info
|Leylah Annie Fernandez
|Amanda Anisimova
18
World Rank
28
13-7
2022 Match Record
23-8
26-20
2022 Set Record
48-23
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance
- Fernandez beat No. 14-ranked Belinda Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 on Friday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Anisimova picked up a walkover win over Karolina Muchova at the French Open in her last scheduled match.
- Through 20 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Fernandez has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them.
- So far this year, Fernandez has won 73.7% of her service games and 30.5% of her return games.
- On clay, Fernandez has won 69.0% of her service games and 36.8% of her return games.
- Through 31 matches this year, Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 56.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Anisimova has won 70.7% of her games on serve, and 42.8% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Anisimova has won 70.1% of her games on serve, and 47.0% on return.
