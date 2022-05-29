Skip to main content

How to watch Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Amanda Anisimova at the French Open

Watch Leylah Annie Fernandez and Amanda Anisimova match up in Sunday's Round of 16 at the French Open on MSG.

Fernandez vs. Anisimova Matchup Info

Leylah Annie FernandezAmanda Anisimova

18

World Rank

28

13-7

2022 Match Record

23-8

26-20

2022 Set Record

48-23

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance

  • Fernandez beat No. 14-ranked Belinda Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 on Friday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • Anisimova picked up a walkover win over Karolina Muchova at the French Open in her last scheduled match.
  • Through 20 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Fernandez has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them.
  • So far this year, Fernandez has won 73.7% of her service games and 30.5% of her return games.
  • On clay, Fernandez has won 69.0% of her service games and 36.8% of her return games.
  • Through 31 matches this year, Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 56.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Anisimova has won 70.7% of her games on serve, and 42.8% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Anisimova has won 70.1% of her games on serve, and 47.0% on return.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Day 8: Men's and Women's Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Jimmy Butler vs. the Boston Celtics
SI Guide

Celtics-Heat Game 7 With an NBA Finals Berth at Stake

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
