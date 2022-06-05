How to watch Lin Zhu vs. Jodie Anna Burrage at the Viking Open Nottingham
The Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham in Nottingham is the site where Jodie Anna Burrage and Lin Zhu will meet for their June 5 match, which can be seen on NBC Sports Networks.
How to watch Lin Zhu vs. Jodie Anna Burrage at the Viking Open Nottingham
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Zhu vs. Burrage Matchup Info
|Lin Zhu
|Jodie Anna Burrage
99
World Rank
260
7-7
2022 Match Record
0-1
15-14
2022 Set Record
1-2
French Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Lin Zhu vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Recent Performance
- In her most recent tournament, the French Open, Zhu was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 29-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- In her most recent tournament, the Australian Open, Burrage was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 217-ranked Seone Mendez, 7-5, 1-6, 4-6.
- Zhu has played 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches) in her 14 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Zhu has won 63.0% of her service games so far this year, and 40.5% of her return games.
- Burrage has played 29.0 games per match (29.0 in three-set matches) in her one match this year across all court types.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)