How to watch Lin Zhu vs. Jodie Anna Burrage at the Viking Open Nottingham

The Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham in Nottingham is the site where Jodie Anna Burrage and Lin Zhu will meet for their June 5 match, which can be seen on NBC Sports Networks.

Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham

Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, June 5

Sunday, June 5 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Get Access Now! Court Surface: Grass

Zhu vs. Burrage Matchup Info

Lin Zhu Jodie Anna Burrage 99 World Rank 260 7-7 2022 Match Record 0-1 15-14 2022 Set Record 1-2 French Open Last Tournament Australian Open Round of 128 Last Result Qualification Round 1

Lin Zhu vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Recent Performance