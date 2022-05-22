Skip to main content

How to watch Lin Zhu vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 128 of the French Open, which features Lin Zhu challenging Veronika Kudermetova on May 22.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Zhu vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Lin ZhuVeronika Kudermetova

99

World Rank

30

7-6

2022 Match Record

19-10

14-12

2022 Set Record

30-25

Miami Open presented by Itau

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Qualification

Last Result

Round of 64

Lin Zhu vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance

  • Zhu defeated Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday in the qualifying round.
  • In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kudermetova was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 50-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-3, 6-7, 1-6.
  • In her 13 matches so far this year across all court types, Zhu has played an average of 18.9 games (18.9 in three-set matches).
  • Zhu has won 64.4% of her service games so far this year, and 41.5% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Zhu has won 74.1% of her games on serve, and 58.6% on return.
  • Kudermetova has played 29 matches so far this year, and 18.9 games per match across all court surfaces (18.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kudermetova has won 73.4% of her games on serve, and 29.6% on return.
  • Kudermetova has won 67.8% of her service games on clay, and 30.5% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
