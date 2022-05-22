How to watch Lin Zhu vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the French Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 128 of the French Open, which features Lin Zhu challenging Veronika Kudermetova on May 22.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Zhu vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info
|Lin Zhu
|Veronika Kudermetova
99
World Rank
30
7-6
2022 Match Record
19-10
14-12
2022 Set Record
30-25
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 64
Lin Zhu vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance
- Zhu defeated Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday in the qualifying round.
- In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kudermetova was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 50-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-3, 6-7, 1-6.
- In her 13 matches so far this year across all court types, Zhu has played an average of 18.9 games (18.9 in three-set matches).
- Zhu has won 64.4% of her service games so far this year, and 41.5% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Zhu has won 74.1% of her games on serve, and 58.6% on return.
- Kudermetova has played 29 matches so far this year, and 18.9 games per match across all court surfaces (18.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kudermetova has won 73.4% of her games on serve, and 29.6% on return.
- Kudermetova has won 67.8% of her service games on clay, and 30.5% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
