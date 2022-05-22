Skip to main content

How to watch Linda Noskova vs. Emma Raducanu at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Linda Noskova challenge Emma Raducanu in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday.

How to watch Linda Noskova vs. Emma Raducanu at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Noskova vs. Raducanu Matchup Info

Linda NoskovaEmma Raducanu

185

World Rank

12

3-0

2022 Match Record

6-8

6-1

2022 Set Record

16-15

Serbia Ladies Open

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 64

Linda Noskova vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Noskova was victorious 6-3, 6-2 against Rebecca Sramkova on Thursday.
  • Raducanu lost her last match, 2-6, 1-2 against Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 10, 2022.
  • In her three matches this year across all court types, Noskova has played an average of 22.3 games (22.3 in three-set matches).
  • Noskova has won 76.5% of her service games so far this year, and 45.5% of her return games.
  • Noskova has won 76.5% of her service games on clay, and 45.5% of her return games.
  • Raducanu has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in her 14 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Raducanu has won 66.0% of her service games and 39.4% of her return games.
  • On clay, Raducanu has won 78.1% of her service games and 38.1% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
