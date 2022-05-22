How to watch Linda Noskova vs. Emma Raducanu at the French Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Linda Noskova challenge Emma Raducanu in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Noskova vs. Raducanu Matchup Info
|Linda Noskova
|Emma Raducanu
185
World Rank
12
3-0
2022 Match Record
6-8
6-1
2022 Set Record
16-15
Serbia Ladies Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 64
Linda Noskova vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Noskova was victorious 6-3, 6-2 against Rebecca Sramkova on Thursday.
- Raducanu lost her last match, 2-6, 1-2 against Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 10, 2022.
- In her three matches this year across all court types, Noskova has played an average of 22.3 games (22.3 in three-set matches).
- Noskova has won 76.5% of her service games so far this year, and 45.5% of her return games.
- Noskova has won 76.5% of her service games on clay, and 45.5% of her return games.
- Raducanu has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in her 14 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Raducanu has won 66.0% of her service games and 39.4% of her return games.
- On clay, Raducanu has won 78.1% of her service games and 38.1% of her return games.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)