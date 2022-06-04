How to watch Lizette Cabrera vs. Catherine McNally at the Libema Open
Tennis Channel will be airing the qualifying round of the Libema Open, which features Lizette Cabrera playing Catherine McNally on June 4.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Cabrera vs. McNally Matchup Info
|Lizette Cabrera
|Catherine McNally
2-3
2022 Match Record
5-9
5-7
2022 Set Record
14-22
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 2
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Lizette Cabrera vs. Catherine McNally Recent Performance
- Cabrera lost her most recent match, 2-6, 2-6 versus Mirjam Bjorklund in the qualifying round of the French Open on May 18, 2022.
- McNally lost her last match, 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 against Fernanda Contreras Gomez in the qualifying round of the French Open on May 17, 2022.
- Cabrera has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) in her five matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Cabrera has won 43.3% of her return games so far this year, and 46.7% of her service games.
- McNally has played 14 matches so far this year, and 25.6 games per match across all court surfaces (25.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, McNally has won 57.1% of her service games and 22.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
